2022 December 20 17:40

Wartsila hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four future-proof heavy lift vessels

The technology group Wartsila will supply its hybrid propulsion system for four new heavy lift vessels being built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China, according to the company's release. The vessels have been contracted by SAL Heavy Lift GmbH, a German heavy lift and project cargo specialist and part of the Harren Group, in cooperation with its joint-venture partner, Netherlands-based Jumbo Shipping. There is an option for an additional two vessels.

The order was included in Wartsila's order book in December 2022. Wartsila's innovative hybrid system will minimise the ships' CO2 emissions, thus supporting the marine sector's decarbonisation ambitions. The system will feature a variable-speed Wärtsilä 32 main engine capable of operating with methanol fuel. This will therefore make these ships among the first to be prepared to operate on methanol, a clean burning sulphur-free alternative to conventional fossil-based marine fuels. They will also be the first methanol capable ships to employ a variable speed main engine.

The hybrid system also includes Energy Storage, a PTO/PTI generator and motor, a multidrive converter, and the Wartsila Energy Management System for controlling and optimising the hybrid operations. The Energy Storage system will be based on Lithium-Titanium-Oxide (LTO) batteries, which can handle higher amounts of deep cycles than normal Lithium-Ion based systems.

The ESS will significantly reduce the fuel consumption and/or the necessary size of the port's electric shore connection during crane operations while also providing fuel savings at sea by reducing Engine Load fluctuations in rough seas. For each vessel, Wärtsilä will also supply the gearbox, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the bow and stern thrusters, air shaft seals, as well as the sterntube and bearings.

The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and will be used mainly to support wind farm installations. Wartsila is a market leader in hybrid solutions for shipping applications with installations on board more than 70 vessels, and an installed battery capacity in excess of 100 MWh. The company has a broad portfolio of fuel-flexible marine engines that offer sustainable alternatives as the industry journeys towards a decarbonised future.