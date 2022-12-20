2022 December 20 17:22

Holland Shipyards Group to build three new MPP coasters for logistics partners

As partner of the Dutch-based Hudig & Veder Group, Hartel Shipping & Chartering, has awarded Holland Shipyards Group for the delivery of three newbuild MPP coasters of 3.800 DWT, according to the company's release.

The new vessels, designed by Conoship, measure 89,42 m by 13,20 m and will have a cargo hold capacity of 5.530 m³ and a tween deck to allow for increased project cargo capacity.

Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for running on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future. The newbuilds are propelled by two 374 bkW electro motors and have a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the screw on the basis of variables such as load factor, water level and navigation route, resulting in fuel saving up to 35% and significantly fewer emissions.

The design will be fitted a VentiFoil system on the first vessel. With these sails, further efficiencies of 8% - 12% can be realized.