2022 December 20 16:23

The leasing water transport market in Russia shrank to RUB 15-17 billion in 2022, VTB Leasing says

The potential is 200 to 300 dry bulk carriers with DWT of RUB 30 000 tonnes and more, over 50 LNG tankers and 100 to 150 oil tankers



The leasing market for construction of sea-going and inland transport decreased several times to RUB 15-17 billion by the 2022 year-end results. Sergey Smolyakov, Managing Director for Aircraft and Sea Vessel Leasing, VTB Leasing told IAA PortNews.



“Following the disruption of supply chains, transport companies had to significantly revise their tariff policy upwards, which, among other things, affected demand. Besides, it was negatively affected by currency fluctuations, as well as the complicated payment procedure, the withdrawal from Russian market of several manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. The record growth of the key rate of the Central Bank was yet another challenge, which had a negative impact on the conditions for the provision of borrowed funds. As a result, according to our estimates, the leasing market for sea-going and inland transport in Russia in 2022 will fluctuate between 15 and 17 billion rubles,” Sergey Smolyakov commented.



The leasing market for maritime and river transport for nine months of 2022 decreased by more than 7 times and amounted to RUB 11 billion, Smolyakov said.



One of the long-standing problems of Russian water transport, the expert mentioned the aging of the fleet and infrastructure. Half of the inland ships critically exceeded the standard operating life. The average age of merchant ships has neared 37 years, and of cruise ships – 49 years.



Speaking about the prospects for 2023, Sergey Smolyakov noted “great potential in the river-sea segment”.

“According to our estimates, we can talk about an annual volume of 200 to 300 dry bulk carriers with a deadweight of 30 000 tonnes, more than 50 LNG tankers and 100-150 oil tankers,” he added.