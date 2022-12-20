2022 December 20 16:40

APM Terminals expands Truck Appointment System

APM Terminals’ new Truck Appointment System, launched in Monrovia last year, is currently being rolled out to the West Africa Container Terminal in Onne, and APM Terminals Yucatan where it will be available to customers at the start of 2023, according to the company's release. The standardised industry-leading global solution means that further roll-out can progress quickly, using best-in-class technology. APM Terminals Algeciras and Bahrain are scheduled for the coming months.

The Truck Appointment System (TAS) enables customers to schedule their own container drop-off and pick-up times, helping logistics managers to identify quiet and peak moments using a ‘traffic light’ system for time slots for improved planning. In this way, they can avoid, as well as reduce queues. In addition, the system provides an overview of the maximum number of appointments per time slot – based on available resources at the terminal and customer demand – to smooth out traffic in and around the terminal.

By providing all required information in advance when making the appointment, truck access to the terminal is almost instant, and potential delays caused by missing or inaccurate paperwork can be a thing of the past.



The system has reduced queues caused by ‘Covid catch up’ transport peaks and enables APM Terminals staff to better anticipate specific customer needs, readying containers for pick up and ensuring equipment and staff are available to meet demand. Communication is equally streamlined, leading to greater customer engagement.





