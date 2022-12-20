2022 December 20 16:25

HMM and NYK Bulk & Projects to collaborate in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East

HMM Co. Ltd. (HMM) and NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP) announced a collaboration in their break-bulk services between the Far East and Middle East, according to the company's release.

HMM, a multipurpose shipping carrier specializing in service to the Middle East, and NBP, a global heavy-lift and project cargo carrier based in Tokyo, recognized that mutual business cooperation could benefit from their strengths and expertise in the carriage of break-bulk and project cargo between Japan/Korea and the Middle East and lead to the develop of future opportunities.

Tokyo-based NBP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, and is a leading ocean carrier of project cargo and heavy-lift cargo in Japan. NBP operates a fleet of about 40 crane-equipped multipurpose (MPP) vessels, including the two newly built heavy-lift vessels MV Katori and MV Kifune, each of which is equipped with a combinable 800 mt crane and a long single hatch that can transport a wide range of cargo, including onshore and offshore wind-power components, as well as high-and-heavy project cargo.

Seoul-based HMM is a global shipping company that provides logistics solutions through the use of container ships, tankers, and bulk vessels. In particular, HMM is the leading heavy-lift shipping company in Korea, from where the company operates five to six large MPP vessels (DWT 30,000 MT), each equipped with a combinable 640 mt crane. Furthermore, HMM has the strength in its heavy-lift service to provide a reliable schedule, skillful port captains and engineering, and a worldwide network.