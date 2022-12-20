2022 December 20 14:00

Representatives of shipping sector to address the development of shipping and domestic components supplies at a Shipping Team meeting

PortNews in partnership with RS invites the shipping community to a private event in St. Petersburg, January 31, 2023





A direct free dialogue of competent representatives of the shipping and shipbuilding businesses and industry players are invited to discuss the issues of import substitution and the supply of marine components for sea-going and mixed river-sea class vessels.



PortNews IAA in conjunction with classification society Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) on January 31, 2023 will host a Shipping Team business networking in St. Petersburg. The meeting will take place in the Vernissage restaurant at the Ambassador Hotel.



Owners and executives of shipping companies, shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises, designers, suppliers and manufacturers of marine equipment, shipbuilding equipment, handling equipment, representatives of classification societies, ship brokers, insurance firms are invited to participate. The guests will have all opportunities for business networking.



The reception will be held in a closed format without the media representatives.



The meeting business programme will include speeches on the following issues:



1. Technical supervision and certification of main onboard machinery, mechanical equipment and systems;

2. Technical supervision and certification of navigation and radio equipment;

3. Technical supervision and certification of electrical and automation equipment;

4. Technical supervision and certification of materials, coatings;

5. Technical supervision and certification of life-saving appliances and equipment;

6. Certification of software and simulator complexes.



Participation in the meeting is fee-paying, prior registration required. Read more >>>>