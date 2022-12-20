2022 December 20 14:03

Fincantieri and ONEX Shipyards sign an agreement

Fincantieri together with ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group signed an official agreement for the creation of a corvettes manufacturing line & their life-cycle support base, that will be located at Onex Naval and Maritime Elefsis Shipyards, according to the company's release.



The agreement provides the terms of collaboration for the construction oof 2+1 state-of-the-art technology and top-standard corvettes at Onex Elefsis Shipyards along with the necessary upgrades, improvements, know-how & transfer of technology, equipment, which are estimated at approximately 80 million euros.

Onex Naval and Maritime Elefsis Shipyards, expects the creation of 2.500 direct and indirect new jobs in the shipbuilding industry.

The agreement constitutes a cooperation with multiple benefits for the Greek economy and defense sector, while enhancing the prospect of further cooperation between the two Groups in future construction programs of warships and commercial ships.



The Agreement is an important step in the empowerment of the domestic defense production. The know-how that will be acquired through the ONEX – Fincantieri collaboration will be an important cornerstone for the development of competitive products that will meet the defense requirements of various markets, giving even greater impetus to the rebirth of the Elefsis Shipyards.

In line with the commitment of Fincantieri to team up with the local industrial eco system, last October Fincantieri has signed a number of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a selection of potential new Greek suppliers, setting the basis for defining possible long term business relationships.





