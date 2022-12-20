2022 December 20 13:30

APM Terminals signs transition contract for the Port of Itajaí in 2023

On Friday 9 December, APM Terminals and the Municipality of Itajaí, through the Superintendence of the Port (SPI), signed a Transitory Lease Agreement for the Port of Itajaí. Through this, the company will continue to operate as the lessee of the Port in 2023, according to the company's release.

With this solution, there will be no interruption in operations. Negotiations between the Port Authority and APM Terminals were resumed on November 11, when the SPI decided not to proceed with a transitional public notice, which had been agreed in August, but to resume talks with the current lessee.