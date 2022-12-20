  • Home
  A.P. Moller – Maersk announces new and innovative cold storage facility in Norway
  2022 December 20

    A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) continues to integrate global end-to-end cold chains with the announcement of a new innovative cold storage facility planned for Flatholmen quay in Aalesund, Norway, according to the company's release. The new facility is specifically designed to accommodate the needs of the vast Norwegian seafood industry. It will be among the largest cold storages of its kind in the country and is expected to become fully operational by Q1 2024.

    The construction of the new facility in Aalesund, which also will be the company’s first low GHG emissions cold storage in Norway, will be according to BREEAM Excellent standards with zero direct emissions from operations in full accordance with Maersk´s overall goal to decarbonise its entire operations by 2040.

    When operational, the facility is expected to help significantly reduce customers´ climate footprint in their entire supply chain.

    Maersk’s emissions targets entail that at least 90 pct. of its global cold chain and contract logistics operations will be certified as green by 2030.

    Upon completion, the new and innovative facility will have around 12,000 sqm of fully convertible temperature-controlled space. In total, the facility will provide storage for over 33,000 pallets of cold store products while offering true integrated cold chain logistics offerings as storage, distribution, and inland transportation services for its customers.

    The new facility will serve as a seamless supply chain link for customers when transporting frozen and refrigerated products such linking Aalesund´s strategic location with easy access to national road networks and proximity with shipping ports reaching major container hubs in Europe with relative ease, and from there to the rest of the world.

    The agreement with Maersk to build a state-of-the-art and low GHG emissions cold storage facility is another milestone for the development of Port of Aalesund and is an important step in the long-term partnership.

    Norway is the world's leading producer of Atlantic salmon and one of the largest seafood exporters in the world. The Norwegian aquaculture industry has developed to become an industry of major importance in the country. The value of the Norway fish exports today accounts USD 11,9B and is targeted to five-fold by 2050 (2010 baseline).

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

    Aalesund is situated on the Northwest coast of Norway, 380km North of Bergen and is the largest port in the area handling all types of vessels ranging from container vessels to fishing vessels. Annually, Port of Aalesund handles approximately 16,000 vessels, 2.000.000 tonnes of cargo and 70.000 TEU of containers. Exports include fish, fish products, hydraulic machinery, ship building products and furniture.

