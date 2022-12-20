2022 December 20 12:01

FESCO beefs up its containers fleet by 20% to more than 130 000 TEUs in 2022

This year, the Group purchased 7,000 FEU containers and more than 9,000 FEU containers



The container fleet of the FESCO Transportation Group has exceeded 130,000 TEUs for the first time. The group owns a record fleet of containers of more than 131 000 TEUs, as of December 20, 2022. Overall, FESCO purchased 7,000 40-foot equivalent unit containers (FEU) and more than 9,000 20-foot equivalent unit containers (TEU) this year, the group said.



In 2023, the group will continue to increase its boxes fleet in the framework of its expansion and development strategy.



FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO owns and operates more than 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet includes 22 vessels deployed primarily on its sea container services.