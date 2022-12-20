2022 December 20 10:45

Eneti signs initial installation contract for newbuild WTIV

Eneti Inc. announced, that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and the provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines for a project commencing in the first half of 2025.

The contract will be performed by the company’s first of two NG16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Korea. The vessel, to be named “Nessie”, will be delivered by the shipyard during the fourth quarter of 2024. Inclusive of mobilization beginning early in the first quarter of 2025, the engagement is expected to be between 226 and 276 days and generate approximately EUR 60 million to EUR 73 million of net revenue after forecasted project costs.



Eneti Inc. is the provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels.