  • 2022 December 19 17:19

    Hydrographic Enterprise to be a Partner of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress

    The Congress will be held February 15-16, 2023 in Moscow

    Hydrographic Enterprise (part of Rosatom Corporation) will be a Partner of the 6th International Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging". The company is one of the largest state customer of dredging projects in Russia. Hydrographic Enterprise provides for the implementation of infrastructure projects along the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

    The congress programme will include a session "Creation of a Single Dredging Operator as a solution to the problem of providing dredging in the Russian Federation". Hydrographic Enterprise is considering setting up its own dredging company. Last year, the enterprise prepared, and now it has specified, a potential investment programme, which involves the technical fleet creation necessary to solve its own problems on the Northern Sea Route. At the first phase, the possibility of deployment at least four different support vessels.

    The management of FSUE Hydrographic Enterprise intends to take an active part in the discussions of the upcoming congress.

    The Congress will take place on February 15-16, 2023 in the hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Russian Federation in Moscow. The organizers are IAA PortNews, the leading maritime sector’s media group, and The Hydrotechnika magazine. The Congress is supported by the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom State Corporation and FSUE Natsrybresurs.

    The event combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15, 2023) and the 6th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Technical Conference (February 16, 2023). An exhibition will be held in the lobby. The congress webcast will be available. The event organizing committee will arrange a reception of participants at the end of the congress first working day.

    Find out more on registration of congress participants and advertising solutions here

