2022 December 19 16:52

Clarksons: 93% of car carrier newbuilds LNG capable, 23 pct ammonia/methanol ready

Car carrier newbuild ordering has increased significantly in 2021 and 2022 on record markets and the resumption of owners’ fleet renewal programmes, including efforts to support manufacturers to become ‘green through the supply chain’, OffshoreEnergy reports citing Clarksons Shipbrokers.



The market recovery is primarily driven by post-covid car trade rebound boosting vessel demand and charter rates.



A total of 48 vessels of 375,000 ceu were ordered in Jan-Oct 2022, already the firmest year since 2007. By the start of November, the orderbook stood at a more than 10-year high of 86 vessels of 641,000 ceu, data from Clarksons Shipbrokers shows.



As disclosed, some 93% of the newly ordered capacity will be LNG capable, and 23% ammonia/methanol ‘ready’ as owners seek fuel optionality. By November, the guideline newbuilding price for a c.7,000 ceu LNG dual-fuel ship stood at c.$91 million, Clarksons said.