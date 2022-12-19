-
2022 December 19 17:42
Coastal container ship sank in Gulf of Siam
The ship sinking has not yet been confirmed
Coastal container ship SUNTUD SAMUT 2 ran into trouble at night Dec 17-18 in Gulf of Siam, while en route from Surat Thani to Laem Chabang, Thailand, with 36 containers on board, in stormy weather brought by strong northern wind, raging in the area since Dec 17, FleetMon website reports.
The ship approached coast, last AIS position was 1.7 nm off beach. The ship reported distress situation and requested assistance, reportedly she sank, but it is not confirmed. Understood 9 crew were rescued.
