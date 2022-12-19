2022 December 19 15:41

SCH set for million-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool

The new transit hub will increase the volumes that can be processed from across Europe and the US

Logistics company SCH has agreed a multi-year lease with Peel Ports Group as part of a major expansion of a car storage and transporter park at the Port of Liverpool, the Group said in its news release.



The project, worth over £1 million. will see the facility increase in size by more than 25%, from 8 acres to over ten, to deal with growing demand for the processing of vehicles at the site.



The new transit hub continues a long-term partnership with SCH and will increase the volumes that can be processed from across Europe and the US.



The agreement will see newly manufactured vehicles arrive at the port on a ro-ro vessel, and then SCH staff will unload and store the cars at the new 2.3 acre hub prior to onward delivery by car manufacturer’s transporter fleets to customers via their dealer network



Peel Ports Group used a sustainable alternative to conventional asphalts as it built the extended hub.



Phil Hall, Mersey Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said: “We’re really pleased to grow our partnership with SCH at the Port of Liverpool, given how it has gone from strength to strength in recent years.



“This substantial investment again demonstrates the credentials of the Port of Liverpool in handling finished vehicles.



“It’s great to see one of our customers continue to expand its operations in the North West and we look forward to working closely with SCH on this project in the coming years.”



Joe Loyden, SCH Liverpool Operations Manager, said: “We have supported car manufacturers in their port operations at Liverpool for several years and this expansion will provide potential for further growth in business volumes.



“The opening of the new facilities reflects another successful collaboration between the port, and ourselves.”



The construction of the new site took over three months.