2022 December 19 17:26

CLA negotiations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II

Maersk's update on the situation at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II and its impact on Maersk operations



"In the interest of providing our customers with maximum visibility, A. P. Moller – Maersk would like to give an update on the situation at the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II and its impact on Maersk operations", Maersk said.



As of 14 December, Maersk operations are again affected by a go-slow action, where the number of moves per hour conducted at the terminal is decreased, consequently prolonging the time vessels are operated on and significantly disrupting their normal schedules. As a result, Maersk is expecting delays in container handling of all modalities. Maersk notified its customers to pick up import containers as soon as possible to avoid yard density getting critical and to keep an eye on changes to vessel yard opening times and possible diversions.



"Our teams are in contact with all relevant parties and preparing for all scenarios. Maersk teams have evaluated all impacted vessels and are looking for alternative solutions, such as diverting vessels to another terminal, to mitigate potential delays to our customers’ supply chains."