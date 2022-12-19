2022 December 19 14:19

Alicante cruise port set to join GPH

The consortium and Port Authority of Alicante will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, following a public tender process, the Port Authority of Alicante has awarded preferred bidder status to an 80:20 joint venture between GPH and our local partner Sepcan S.L ("Sepcan"), to operate a 15-year cruise port concession for Alicante Cruise Port.



The consortium and Port Authority of Alicante will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement, with the consortium currently expected to take over operations at Alicante Cruise Port in the first half of the calendar year 2023.



Alicante Cruise Port, with over 100k passengers annually, is one of the most in-demand and growing cruise destinations on the east coast of Spain. The port has strong airlift connectivity and is well located for inclusion in Mediterranean itineraries.



Stephen Xuereb, Global Ports Holding, Chief Operating Officer, said: "I am delighted that our consortium has been awarded preferred bidder status for Alicante Cruise Port. We will now work closely with the Port Authority of Alicante towards the successful conclusion of the concession agreement, and we look forward to operating a best-in-class cruise port in Alicante that will deliver significant benefits for all stakeholders."



The port in Alicante is currently undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the Port Authority that will significantly enhance the port and surrounding area and integrate it into the fabric of the wider waterfront and city. As part of the concession agreement, GPH plans to invest up to EUR 2.0m into refurbishing and modernising the cruise terminal.