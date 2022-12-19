  • Home
  • News
  • Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 19 13:49

    Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding

    The Green Fuels for Denmark consortium consists of Orsted, who is leading the development of the project, and a number of major Danish logistics companies with global reach

    The Danish Business Authority has awarded the Danish Power-to-X flagship project ‘Green Fuels for Denmark’ DKK 600 million as part of Denmark’s participation in the European IPCEI programme. The funding will go towards realising Green Fuels for Denmark’s first phases of 10 MW, 100 MW and 300 MW, respectively, Ørsted reported.

    The Green Fuels for Denmark consortium consists of Ørsted, who is leading the development of the project, and a number of major Danish logistics companies with global reach. The demand-side partners are: A.P. Moller – Maersk, Copenhagen Airports, DFDS, DSV and SAS. Topsoe, Nel and Everfuel are technology partners on the project, and COWI acts as knowledge partner. By bringing together the leading Danish companies from both the technology and the supply and demand side, Green Fuels for Denmark is ideally placed to develop Denmark’s large potential within Power-to-X while creating jobs and supply chain development in the process.

    The funding from the Danish Business Authority represents a strong contribution to Green Fuels for Denmark, which, as a flagship project, can help advance the Power-to-X industry as a whole to deliver the green fuels that are urgently needed to secure Europe’s regional energy independence and fight climate change. Green Fuels for Denmark, and the Power-to-X industry in general, remain dependent on competitive supply of renewable power and clear national and international regulations that advance the demand for green fuels and drive out fossil-based alternatives. Together with the necessary framework conditions, the Danish IPCEI funding can contribute to the realisation of this pioneering project.

    Green Fuels for Denmark’s first two phases will produce renewable hydrogen to power heavy road trucks and enough e-methanol to power an ocean-going vessel or several ferries. The consortium also plans to start production of green synthetic jet fuel, e-kerosene, in the project’s second phase. In Green Fuels for Denmark’s later phases, the project could produce a quantity of e-kerosene corresponding to 30 % of the pre-pandemic jet fuel consumption at Copenhagen Airport – far beyond the fuel needed for Danish domestic aviation.

    Anders Nordstrøm, Chief Operating Officer, Ørsted Power-to-X, says:

    “We’re very pleased to have received funding from the Danish government for Green Fuels for Denmark, and we’d like to commend Denmark for taking a leading role in fighting climate change also in the hard-to-abate sectors. Power-to-X can become Denmark’s next green business stronghold, and with the right, supportive regulation, ‘Green Fuels for Denmark’ is uniquely placed to lead this second phase of Denmark’s green success story.”

    Christian Poulsen, COO, Copenhagen Airports, says:

    “Power-to-X is key to a green transition for aviation, and it is crucial to get the development and production going. Together with the necessary framework conditions, the Danish IPCEI funding can contribute to the realization of Green Fuels for Denmark and lead the way for a more sustainable aviation. At Copenhagen Airports we are proud to be part of the journey and happy that the project has reached this important milestone.“

    Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO, DSV A/S, says:

    “An important part of moving the industry forward is in creating forums and partnerships for collaboration, innovation and the sharing of best practices across companies. That is why I am thrilled that DSV is part of Green Fuels for Denmark and that we have now reached this important stage in the project. The use of alternative fuels will play a critical role in the future of a lower-emission transport sector and links to DSV’s long-term sustainability ambitions.”

    Simon Pauck Hansen, EVP and COO, SAS, says:

    “This is very good and important news. The award of DKK 600 million is an important contribution to get the project started and to demonstrate that PtX is a way forward for the transition, also for decarbonization of aviation. We are talking about production of potentially significant volumes of sustainable e-kerosene, corresponding to approximately SAS’ total annual fuel consumption for its network in Denmark.”

    Torben Carlsen, CEO, DFDS, says:

    "Transforming the shipping and logistics industry takes heavy investments in new technologies and infrastructures to accommodate high volumes of green power. DFDS is committed to having a green vessel in operations by 2025 and is already deploying electrical trucks on European roads. As an off-take partner in the Green Fuels for Denmark partnership, we highly welcome political ambition, will and actions that speed up the green transition."

    Kim Saaby Hedegaard, CEO Power-to-X, Topsoe, says:

    “Decarbonization of heavy transportation is a tough challenge for society and one that we need to solve now to reach net zero in 2050. We are thrilled to support with our expertise in Power-to-X solutions and to help this visionary project reaching its ambitious targets.”

    Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO, Everfuel, says:

    “We would like to gratulate Ørsted and the Green Fuels for Denmark consortium on this major milestone. This is an important project for scaling Power-to-X and for the decarbonisation of mobility in Denmark and Europe. At Everfuel we look forward to participating in bringing the project forward and providing sustainable fuels to the market.”

    Jens Højgaard Christoffersen, Group CEO, COWI, says:

    “Partnerships and co-creation are key to addressing the huge and complex challenges we face in making the world more sustainable. Thanks to the partners' high ambitions, this new funding will help deliver a significant contribution to an important project in the green transition. We are excited to contribute our knowledge about large-scale projects and green technologies.”

    About Green Fuels for Denmark

    ‘Green Fuels for Denmark’ is Denmark’s leading Power-to-X project, aimed at producing renewable hydrogen, e-methanol and e-kerosene for the decarbonisation of heavy transport. The project will be placed at Ørsted’s Avedøre Power Station in Copenhagen, which will also supply biogenic carbon for producing e-methanol and e-kerosene.

    The project is led by a consortium consisting of Ørsted, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Copenhagen Airports, DFDS, DSV, and SAS. Topsoe, Nel and Everfuel are technology partners and COWI is knowledge partner on the project, which is also supported by Molslinjen, The City of Copenhagen and the Capital Region of Denmark.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 19

17:26 CLA negotiations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II
17:19 Hydrographic Enterprise to be a Partner of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
16:52 Clarksons: 93% of car carrier newbuilds LNG capable, 23 pct ammonia/methanol ready
16:31 BIMCO releases revised Charter Party Guarantee version
16:11 MAN's unique engine concept to power Cadeler’s hybrid foundation/wind turbine Installation vessels
15:53 Atomenergomash secures a RUB 362.7 million cheap credit for the creation of maritime propulsion manufacture
15:41 SCH set for million-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool
15:34 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion, ICTSI says
15:29 S. Korea's export growth to drop to zero-percent range in 2023 - Yonhap
15:18 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP – record high order intake
14:37 World’s largest FSRU gets upgraded for deployment to Hong Kong
14:19 Alicante cruise port set to join GPH
13:49 Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding
13:07 New storage position for fuels in the Port of Paranagua
12:41 San Pedro Bay ports' container dwell fee program to end Jan. 24, 2023
12:01 Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2
11:32 First German LNG terminal to open in Wilhelmshaven German
11:18 Part of freight from BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway could be transferred to Northern Sea Route, says Yuri Trutnev
10:18 The ice-resistant platform "Severny Polyus" successfully operates in the Arctic, AARI says
09:28 Port of Los Angeles cargo lighter in November

2022 December 18

15:17 Port of Barry celebrates new lease with Scott Pallets
14:09 Container demand eases in November - GPA
13:19 Costa Toscana debuts in Dubai
12:43 ABS launches industry-leading requirements for onboard carbon capture
11:30 Port Authority of NYNJ Board of Commissioners approves $8.3 billion budget

2022 December 17

14:36 CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II
11:19 Krafla to be developed using ground-breaking concept
10:12 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

2022 December 16

18:12 More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:42 Atlantic spot rates about to collapse, Sea-Intelligence says
17:30 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-November 2022 fell by 1.6%
17:11 Certified Pick up: update - Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:54 MoD to revive Belfast shipbuilding with contract for three naval vessels - The Guardian
16:32 Aramco and TotalEnergies to build a giant petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
15:41 Dependence of oil and gas industry on imports decreased by 1-2% in 2022 – Ministry of Industry and Trade
15:17 CCO Barbara Muckermann named as Silversea’s next president and CEO
15:00 Investments in new container terminals in Primorye to exceed RUB 170 billion – regional government
14:39 The world’s coal consumption is set to reach a new high in 2022 as the energy crisis shakes markets - IEA
14:28 First Singaporean appointed Vice-Chair of IMO's MEPC
14:15 DNV awards first Blockchain Statement of Fact to Samsung Heavy Industries
14:02 Gazprom and Rosatom to sign updated agreement with RF Government on development of hydrogen energetics — Gazprom
13:41 European Energy takes major step into 3,600 MW Australian Solar Hydrogen Project
13:16 Stolt Tankers’ Maren Schroeder appointed as director at ITOPF
13:09 Snap back arrestor from Timm ropes receives the world's first technology qualification certification from DNV
12:44 Throughput of Neva-Metal terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg dropped by 40% this year
12:23 Euronav reaffirms commitment to combination
12:00 Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD
11:37 Saipem awarded new offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion
11:18 Russia’s LNG exports to grow by 9% this year having reached the capacity limit — expert
10:31 Huisman to deliver 3,000+mt LEC for Havfram's new WTIV
09:52 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 6.9% YoY
09:29 Meyer Werft delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises
09:17 Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded 32 million tonnes

2022 December 15

18:37 Bureau Veritas rewards internal initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions
18:07 Port of Prince Rupert activates shore power to reduce ship emissions
17:45 Nornickel’s container carrier Monchegorsk completed experimental voyage on Shanghai – Murmansk – Saint-Petersburg route
17:34 Kalmar to empower Andersen & Morck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services
17:07 Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation
16:57 Maersk, SunGas announces the development of multiple Green Methanol Facilities