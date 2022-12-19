-
2022 December 19 13:07
New storage position for fuels in the Port of Paranagua
From December 21st of 2022 onwards, Nimofast said it will start its operations at the CBL terminal in the port of Paranagua, Paraná.
The operations include amongst others storage and truck loading facilities to discharge fuels in trucks.
2022 December 19
2022 December 18
2022 December 17
|14:36
|CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II
|11:19
|Krafla to be developed using ground-breaking concept
|10:12
|Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation