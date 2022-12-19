2022 December 19 12:01

Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2

The sector ask to postpone the entry into force of the phase two of the construction of fishing vessels and crab auctions until Jan. 1, 2026



The heads of Russia's largest fishing associations turned to the State Duma deputies with a request to support amendments to the bill on the Phase two of Investment quotas that were not included in the final documents for the second reading. They would be willing to postpone the entry into force of the second phase in terms of the construction of fishing vessels and crab auctions for January 1, 2026, the Russian Association of Fish Industry (VARPE) reports.



The proposal was approved by a conciliation commission on the bill on Dec. 12. The commission included deputies, senators, heads of regional authorities and representatives of fishing associations. The State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues took the initiative to adjust the deadlines in accordance with the proposals of 36 deputies from various factions and 15 senators. However, the Committee on Agrarian Issues did not include the amendments, referring to the position of the Russian Government against the postponement of the entry into force of the law.



According to the fishing community, the response of the Cabinet of Ministers is not a negative response to the amendments proposed by deputies and senators, since they do not involve postponing the entry into force of the entire law, but only two of its provisions. The authors of the open letter noted that, taking into account the decision taken by the relevant committee, the amendments on the postponement will be submitted for consideration by the plenary meeting. In this connection, the heads of the leading industry associations ask the deputies to support the amendments.



The letter was signed by: President of the VARPE German Zverev, President of the Association of Pollock Fishermen Alexei Buglak, Chairman of the Association of Salmon Fishermen of Kamchatka Vladimir Galitsyn, General Director of the Union of Fishermen of the North Konstantin Drevetnyak, President of the Association of Crab Fishermen Alexander Duplyakov, President of the Association of Fishing Enterprises of the Sakhalin Region Maxim Kozlov, Chairman of the Magadanskaya of the Association of Fishermen Mikhail Kotov, President of the Association of Fisheries Enterprises of Primorye Georgy Martynov, President of the Association of Fishing Enterprises of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Ryabchenko, President of the Russian Union of Fisheries Employers Sergey Timoshenko.



The draft law on the second phase of investment quotas provides for the distribution of 24% of the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for walleye pollock and herring in the Far East in exchange for investment and holding tender process for the sale of the remaining 50% of the TAC for crabs and 100% of the TAC for shellfish. The heads and legislative assemblies of the coastal regions, the RSPP, OPORA RUSSIA, VARPE and other industry associations oppose the revised version proposed by the regulator.



The State Duma adopted the bill in the first reading, subject to its mandatory revision on October 27.