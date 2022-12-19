  • Home
  • News
  • Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 19 12:01

    Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2

    The sector ask to postpone the entry into force of the phase two of the construction of fishing vessels and crab auctions until Jan. 1, 2026

    The heads of Russia's largest fishing associations turned to the State Duma deputies with a request to support amendments to the bill on the Phase two of Investment quotas that were not included in the final documents for the second reading. They would be willing to postpone the entry into force of the second phase in terms of the construction of fishing vessels and crab auctions for January 1, 2026, the Russian Association of Fish Industry (VARPE) reports.

    The proposal was approved by a conciliation commission on the bill on Dec. 12. The commission included deputies, senators, heads of regional authorities and representatives of fishing associations. The State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues took the initiative to adjust the deadlines in accordance with the proposals of 36 deputies from various factions and 15 senators. However, the Committee on Agrarian Issues did not include the amendments, referring to the position of the Russian Government against the postponement of the entry into force of the law.

    According to the fishing community, the response of the Cabinet of Ministers is not a negative response to the amendments proposed by deputies and senators, since they do not involve postponing the entry into force of the entire law, but only two of its provisions. The authors of the open letter noted that, taking into account the decision taken by the relevant committee, the amendments on the postponement will be submitted for consideration by the plenary meeting. In this connection, the heads of the leading industry associations ask the deputies to support the amendments.

    The letter was signed by: President of the VARPE German Zverev, President of the Association of Pollock Fishermen Alexei Buglak, Chairman of the Association of Salmon Fishermen of Kamchatka Vladimir Galitsyn, General Director of the Union of Fishermen of the North Konstantin Drevetnyak, President of the Association of Crab Fishermen Alexander Duplyakov, President of the Association of Fishing Enterprises of the Sakhalin Region Maxim Kozlov, Chairman of the Magadanskaya of the Association of Fishermen Mikhail Kotov, President of the Association of Fisheries Enterprises of Primorye Georgy Martynov, President of the Association of Fishing Enterprises of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Ryabchenko, President of the Russian Union of Fisheries Employers Sergey Timoshenko.

    The draft law on the second phase of investment quotas provides for the distribution of 24% of the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for walleye pollock and herring in the Far East in exchange for investment and holding tender process for the sale of the remaining 50% of the TAC for crabs and 100% of the TAC for shellfish. The heads and legislative assemblies of the coastal regions, the RSPP, OPORA RUSSIA, VARPE and other industry associations oppose the revised version proposed by the regulator.

    The State Duma adopted the bill in the first reading, subject to its mandatory revision on October 27.

Другие новости по темам: fishery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 19

17:26 CLA negotiations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II
17:19 Hydrographic Enterprise to be a Partner of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
16:52 Clarksons: 93% of car carrier newbuilds LNG capable, 23 pct ammonia/methanol ready
16:31 BIMCO releases revised Charter Party Guarantee version
16:11 MAN's unique engine concept to power Cadeler’s hybrid foundation/wind turbine Installation vessels
15:53 Atomenergomash secures a RUB 362.7 million cheap credit for the creation of maritime propulsion manufacture
15:41 SCH set for million-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool
15:34 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion, ICTSI says
15:29 S. Korea's export growth to drop to zero-percent range in 2023 - Yonhap
15:18 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP – record high order intake
14:37 World’s largest FSRU gets upgraded for deployment to Hong Kong
14:19 Alicante cruise port set to join GPH
13:49 Green Fuels for Denmark receives Danish IPCEI funding
13:07 New storage position for fuels in the Port of Paranagua
12:41 San Pedro Bay ports' container dwell fee program to end Jan. 24, 2023
12:01 Fishing industry representatives appeal to State Duma to support amendments to the bill on the Investment quotas P2
11:32 First German LNG terminal to open in Wilhelmshaven German
11:18 Part of freight from BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway could be transferred to Northern Sea Route, says Yuri Trutnev
10:18 The ice-resistant platform "Severny Polyus" successfully operates in the Arctic, AARI says
09:28 Port of Los Angeles cargo lighter in November

2022 December 18

15:17 Port of Barry celebrates new lease with Scott Pallets
14:09 Container demand eases in November - GPA
13:19 Costa Toscana debuts in Dubai
12:43 ABS launches industry-leading requirements for onboard carbon capture
11:30 Port Authority of NYNJ Board of Commissioners approves $8.3 billion budget

2022 December 17

14:36 CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II
11:19 Krafla to be developed using ground-breaking concept
10:12 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

2022 December 16

18:12 More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:42 Atlantic spot rates about to collapse, Sea-Intelligence says
17:30 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-November 2022 fell by 1.6%
17:11 Certified Pick up: update - Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:54 MoD to revive Belfast shipbuilding with contract for three naval vessels - The Guardian
16:32 Aramco and TotalEnergies to build a giant petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
15:41 Dependence of oil and gas industry on imports decreased by 1-2% in 2022 – Ministry of Industry and Trade
15:17 CCO Barbara Muckermann named as Silversea’s next president and CEO
15:00 Investments in new container terminals in Primorye to exceed RUB 170 billion – regional government
14:39 The world’s coal consumption is set to reach a new high in 2022 as the energy crisis shakes markets - IEA
14:28 First Singaporean appointed Vice-Chair of IMO's MEPC
14:15 DNV awards first Blockchain Statement of Fact to Samsung Heavy Industries
14:02 Gazprom and Rosatom to sign updated agreement with RF Government on development of hydrogen energetics — Gazprom
13:41 European Energy takes major step into 3,600 MW Australian Solar Hydrogen Project
13:16 Stolt Tankers’ Maren Schroeder appointed as director at ITOPF
13:09 Snap back arrestor from Timm ropes receives the world's first technology qualification certification from DNV
12:44 Throughput of Neva-Metal terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg dropped by 40% this year
12:23 Euronav reaffirms commitment to combination
12:00 Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD
11:37 Saipem awarded new offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion
11:18 Russia’s LNG exports to grow by 9% this year having reached the capacity limit — expert
10:31 Huisman to deliver 3,000+mt LEC for Havfram's new WTIV
09:52 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 6.9% YoY
09:29 Meyer Werft delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises
09:17 Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded 32 million tonnes

2022 December 15

18:37 Bureau Veritas rewards internal initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions
18:07 Port of Prince Rupert activates shore power to reduce ship emissions
17:45 Nornickel’s container carrier Monchegorsk completed experimental voyage on Shanghai – Murmansk – Saint-Petersburg route
17:34 Kalmar to empower Andersen & Morck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services
17:07 Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation
16:57 Maersk, SunGas announces the development of multiple Green Methanol Facilities