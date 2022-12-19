2022 December 19 10:18

The ice-resistant platform "Severny Polyus" successfully operates in the Arctic, AARI says

The expedtion vessel has been operating in the Arctic for three months now



The Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) says that the Severny Polyus (North Pole) ice-resistant self-propelled platform, Project 00903, built at Admiralty Shipyards, continues its successful work in the Arctic latitudes.



“Exactly two years ago, on December 18, 2020, a unique research vessel, the ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus, was launched at Admiralteiskie Verfi Shipyard,” AARI said in its news release.



The one-of-a-kind Severny Polyus is an ice-resistant self-propelled platform capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. With its fuel stocks the ship endurance is two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations. The platform has a helipad for Mi-38 helicopters. It can serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation for 48 people including 14 crewmembers and 34 researchers.

The Severny Polyus became the third vessel in the scientific expeditionary fleet of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute. The project was developed by AARI in conjunction with Roshydromet, naval architecture and marine engineering firm Vympel Design Bureau. The Federal Service of Roshydromet and the Admiralty Shipyards signed a contract in the spring of 2018 for the design and construction of the expedition vessel. The ship was launched in December 2020.

The Severny Polyus was delivered and entered service with the AARI fleet in August 2022. The Severny Polyus can reach the site, freeze in the ice where a research base will be deployed thus turning it into a drifting research center. The vessel is equipped with 15 laboratories covering the entire range of Arctic research. The vessel was designed for year-round expeditions in the high latitudes of the Arctic Ocean. The Severny Polyus will carry out geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic research; is capable of passing through the ice without involving an icebreaker, as well as taking on board heavy MI-8 AMT (Mi-17) helicopters. The Severny Polyus will provide comfortable and safe working and living conditions for the crew and scientific personnel at the polar station at temperatures down to -50°C and 85% humidity.



Main particulars: The platform specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: 10,400 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull ice class – Arc8; endurance (stocks, fuel): about two years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.