  • 2022 December 18 13:19

    Costa Toscana debuts in Dubai

    Costa Cruises is consolidating its presence in Dubai with the arrival of Costa Toscana.

    The Italian company's latest flagship, which entered service last March, called today for the first time at the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, the city's most modern cruise terminal, inaugurated by the Costa Group in December 2021. On the occasion of this first call, an event was held on board the ship, attended by local and Italian authorities.

    Throughout the winter of 2022/23, Costa Toscana will offer week-long itineraries in the Arabian Gulf, departing from Dubai. In total, there will be 13 cruises, from 17 December 2022 to 11 March 2023, also available with the 'flight+cruise' package, which guarantees maximum comfort, without having to worry about transfers to the ship or luggage at the arrival at the airport.

    Until 14 January 2023, the itinerary will be dedicated to the Arab Emirates and Oman, with long calls, even of two days and one night, in Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. On the New Year's Eve cruise, the overnight call will only be in Dubai, to celebrate the New Year in style. From 14 January to 11 March, there will be the return of Qatar among the destinations visited by the ship, which will include Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

    The company offers a wide range of excursions to discover from a unique point of view these wonderful destinations, which combine the modernity of futuristic architecture with the charm of the desert and ancient traditions. For example, in Dubai, a very special tour is the helicopter tour, which offers a breathtaking panorama of this incredible city. Also not to be missed is the off-road desert tour. In Muscat, guests can try a cruise along the coast of Oman on board the Dhow, a traditional wooden boat, or an excursion to the spectacular canyon of Wadi Al Arbeieen, with its lakes and pools of water carved out of Oman's colourful mountains. In Abu Dhabi, guests can choose to visit one of the city's three most famous theme parks: Ferrari World for those who love speed and racing; Warner Brothers World, to meet famous cartoon characters; and Yas Waterworld, a huge water park with 43 attractions including slides, water games and swimming pools. Or also relax on the exclusive beach of Al Maya Island, a true earthly paradise just minutes from Abu Dhabi, or visit the Louvre, a true masterpiece of contemporary architecture, where you can admire works of art from all over the world.

    The “cruise & golf” package is also available for golf lovers, which combines the best of golf with the best of cruising, and will allow golfers to play at some of the most beautiful clubs in the Arabian Gulf during the ship's port calls.

    Costa Toscana's onboard offerings will also be tailored according to the destination. Starting with the gastronomic offer, signed by Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze, and Ángel León. These three world-renowned chefs will introduce the cruise destinations through taste, with the Destination Dishes, available in the main restaurants that interpret the tradition and flavors of the place that will be visited the following day. Again, the three Archipelago restaurant menus, one by each chef, are designed to explore the sea being sailed through food. The on-board entertainment program will see the debut of an unprecedented and spectacular show, called "Essence," inspired by the Arabian Gulf's "Arabian Nights" atmospheres.

    Costa Toscana is a traveling "smart city," able to be powered by liquefied natural gas and equipped with cutting-edge technological innovations designed to reduce environmental impact. The interiors are the result of an extraordinary creative project, curated by Adam D. Tihany, created to enhance and bring to life the colors and atmosphere of this wonderful Italian region in a single location. Furniture, lighting, fabrics and accessories are all "Made in Italy," created by 15 partners highly representative of Italian excellence. The onboard offer is perfectly integrated in this extraordinary context: from the Solemio Spa to the areas dedicated to entertainment; from the thematic bars, in collaboration with great Italian and international brands, to the 21 restaurants and areas dedicated to the "food experience." For the youngest guests there is the Splash AcquaPark, with its slide positioned on the highest deck, a new area dedicated to video games, and the Squok Club.

