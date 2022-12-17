2022 December 17 14:36

CLA negotiations at Hutchison Ports Delta II

A number of Maersk services will no longer call at the Terminal



A. P. Moller–Maersk provided an update on the situation at Hutchison Ports Delta II, and its impact on Maersk operations.



"In light of the current go-slow action being carried out at the Terminal, contingency plans are now in place for Maersk vessels scheduled to call at the Terminal," Maersk said in its media release.



"Due to delays in operations and in order to alleviate pressure on the network and ensure schedule integrity going forwards, a number of Maersk services will no longer call at the Terminal. These contingencies will be communicated separately on a vessel level."



"When, in accordance with clause 20(c) of our terms for carriage, cargo scheduled to discharge at the Terminal is diverted to and placed at customers’ disposal at alternative ports such as Antwerp and Zeebrugge, customers will need to source alternative transport at their own cost to reach intended final destinations. Any losses or expenses incurred due to this will not be absorbed by Maersk."



Maersk's teams continue to monitor the situation and make service adjustments where necessary to keep customers’ supply chains moving. As the situation at the Terminal can change, Maersk will continue to keep its clients updated in case of further developments.