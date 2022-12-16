-
2022 December 16 17:53
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Investments in new container terminals in Primorye to exceed RUB 170 billion – regional government
- Port Mechel-Temryuk expanded its fleet of equipment with rubber-tyred gantry crane
- RF Transport Ministry to allocate additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of port Korsakov
- Prosecutor’s Office demands that Port Vanino JSC equips its terminal with water treatment facilities
Shipping and Logistics
- Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded 32 million tonnes
- Russia does not experience significant problems in transport and logistics - expert
- Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation
- Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
- New multipurpose ship joins Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- USC set to establish centers for testing and manufacturing sea drones in Sevastopol and in the Far East
- Boat Dobrynya intended for EMERCOM to start sea trials in the navigation season 2023
- USC to deliver four container ships for North-South ITC in late 2023 – early 2024
- MKS to invest RUB 2.4 billion in production of ship components within Saint-Petersburg SEZ
- Nordic Engineering finalized second phase of design for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov
- Rosmorport estimates repair of Deltovaya-11 hopper barge at RUB 26.15 million
- Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
- Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop methods for measuring feasibility of privileges provided to shipyards within SEZ
- Vympel shipyard commences assembling the hull of hydrofoil passenger catamaran
Bunkering market
- Tatarstan to transfer its water transport to gas fuel
Appointments
- Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD
