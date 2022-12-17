2022 December 17 10:12

Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

The three 3,013-teu containerships were built by Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 356 , WAN HAI 358 and WAN HAI 359 accompanied by a charity donation today (15TH December) at Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard.



WAN HAI 356, WAN HAI 358 and WAN HAI 359 are three vessels in the series of 3,013 teu containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard. Mrs. Rie Takayama, spouse of Manager of Logistics 2nd Sect. Logistics Dept. of Toray Industries, Inc., Mrs. Yoriko Nakatsu , President of TSUWA CO.,LTD , and Mrs. Gen Ranran, spouse of President of TOUHOU BUSSAN & CO., LTD., named these three vessels respectively during the ceremony.



The design of 3,013 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account. It is equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the level of requirement for NOx Tier III. The 6th vessel – WAN HAI 356 will be delivered on end of December, 2022 and deployed in JAPAN MAJOR SERVICE. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers.



In addition to naming the newbuilding, Wan Hai Lines also made a charity donation of necessities to three charities in Tsu City, Japan – Misatohills, Shinseigakuen and Midori jiyuugakuen. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.