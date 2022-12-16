  • Home
    Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-November 2022 fell by 1.6%

    Handling of empty containers in November rose by 2% to 255.2 thousand TEU

    In January-November 2022, container throughput of Turkish ports totaled 11.3 million TEU, down 1.6% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

    In November, the ports of Turkey handled 966.5 thousand TEU, down 9.5%, year-on-year, including 51.3 thousand TEU shipped to Egypt, 31.2 thousand TEU – to Greece, 27 thousand TEU – to Spain, 26.6 thousand TEU – to Israel and 25.5 thousand TEU – to Russia. In the segment of container import – the key countries are Greece – 64.2 thousand TEU, Israel – 57.8 thousand TEU, Egypt – 45.1 thousand TEU, USA – 22.6 thousand TEU and Russia - 20 thousand TEU.

    Handling of empty containers in November rose by 2% to 255.2 thousand TEU.

    As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Turkish ports in January-November 2022 totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY.

    Related link:

    Throughput of Turkish ports in 11M’22 totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY >>>>

