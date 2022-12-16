2022 December 16 15:41

Dependence of oil and gas industry on imports decreased by 1-2% in 2022 – Ministry of Industry and Trade

The state has supported 21 projects in LNG segment this year

In 2022, dependence of oil and gas industry on imports is to decreased by 1-2% to 38%. The state has supported 21 projects with a total budget of RUB billion in the segment of large-scale production of LNG, Mikhail Kuznetsov, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Machine Building for Fuel and Energy Complex, said at the international forum “Gas of Russia 2022”.

According to the speaker, production of over 140 types of products has been mastered from 2015 with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the framework of the import substitution programme. Over RUB 30 billion has been allocated for the development of machine building. By the beginning of 2022, support has been provided to over 50 R&D and over 60 industrial projects. Besides, subsidies have been introduced in 2022 for reverse engineering – over 10 projects for over RUB 0.5 billion will be supported by the end of the year.

The support to LNG segment has been provided from 2020-21 with the focus on seven projects. The total support exceeded RUB 1.4 billion. One of the projects, cryogenic pump, has undergone tests this year.

Dependence on imports is decreasing in underwater production. According to Mikhail Kuznetsov, 11 R&D projects for over RUB 3 billion have been completed in this segment. “Gazprom and equipment manufacturer Almaz-Antey are in active talks on signing contract for supply, installation and use of equipment under the project on development of Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field,” he said.