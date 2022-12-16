2022 December 16 14:02

Gazprom and Rosatom to sign updated agreement with RF Government on development of hydrogen energetics — Gazprom

The roadmap is undergoing final approval

“Hydrogen roadmap does not depend on import technologies being based on innovative solutions of producing hydrogen from natural gas and water, Gazprom department manager Aleksandr Ishkov said at the international forum “Gas of Russia 2022”.

According to him, an updated agreement between Gazprom, Rosatom and RF Government will be signed by the end of the year. The roadmap for the development of hydrogen energetics will foresee proactive import substitution.

Aleksandr Ishkov says that the roadmap is ready. “The latest variant is under consideration today. It foresees numerous innovative solutions. Gazprom is responsible for the section on producing and using hydrogen from natural gas, Rosatom – mainly for producing hydrogen from water, and also from natural gas, with the use of atomic energy,” he explained.