  • Home
  • News
  • First Singaporean appointed Vice-Chair of IMO's MEPC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 16 14:28

    First Singaporean appointed Vice-Chair of IMO's MEPC

    Tan Hanqiang to lead global maritime decarbonisation and environmental management efforts

    Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) officer, Mr Tan Hanqiang, currently First Secretary (Maritime), High Commission of the Republic of Singapore to the United Kingdom (UK), has been appointed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as Vice-Chair of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) with effect from 16 December 2022. Mr Tan succeeds Mr Harry Conway (Liberia).

    This marks the first time a Singaporean has assumed the Vice-Chair appointment for the IMO MEPC since its inception in 1985. Previously, MPA’s Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), Captain M Segar, served as the Vice-Chair of IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee from 2012 to 2015. As one of the five main Committees at the IMO, the MEPC addresses environmental issues under the IMO’s remit including the decarbonisation of the global maritime sector, control and prevention of ship-sourced pollution such as air pollutants, as well as matters such as ballast water management and pollution preparedness and response.

    The appointment is a strong recognition of Singapore’s commitment to a multilateral, rules-based approach for international shipping and supports Singapore’s long-standing efforts as a bridge-builder to bring together parties for constructive dialogue and consensus-building at various international fora, including climate change efforts. With the impact of climate change and the maritime industry’s transformation to meet global targets for decarbonisation, Singapore will also support the IMO by sharing our expertise and co-developing global standards with Member States to drive the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

    Mr Tan has been Singapore’s Liaison Officer to the IMO since 2019, during which he has represented Singapore at IMO-related meetings with distinction. He has worked extensively with the IMO Secretariat on various IMO-Singapore projects such as NextGEN and Future of Shipping Conferences. Prior to his stint in the UK, Mr Tan helmed positions in policy work pertaining to international relations, port development and port regulations at the MPA.  

    Launched during the IMO-UNEP-Norway Innovation Forum in September 2021, the NextGEN initiative aims to build an inclusive ecosystem for maritime decarbonisation and serves as a platform for idea-sharing and collaboration. Together with our partners at IMO, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has developed a virtual portal which visualises maritime decarbonisation initiatives and spotlights global collaborative projects, such as those undertaken by the IMO, to facilitate capacity-building and technical assistance.

    First organised in 2015, the Future of Shipping Conferences are a series of high-level conferences jointly organised by the IMO and MPA, that seek to share insights on decarbonisation and digitalisation. These conferences serve as platforms to bring together stakeholders from across the maritime value-chain – including maritime administrations, shipping industry, port authorities, port operators, maritime start-ups, international organisations and academia – to exchange views on additional opportunities and international efforts needed to support the maritime industry to become greener and more resilient.

    “I am honoured and humbled to take on the role of Vice-Chair of the Marine Environment Protection Committee and look forward to supporting the Chair and working with fellow Member States to advance the interests of the international maritime community to safeguard the marine environment and bring the maritime industry closer to the United Nations sustainable development goals and maritime decarbonisation efforts through partnership, and mutually-beneficial initiatives in an inclusive and progressive manner,” said Mr Tan.

    Singapore has been a member of the IMO Council since 1993. As an IMO Council member, Singapore has played an active role in the organisation to advance the interests of the international maritime community, including to drive digitalisation and decarbonisation efforts, enhance navigational safety, promote efficient and sustainable shipping, and protect the marine environment.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 16

18:12 More loads take the smart sea route directly to Stockholm
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:42 Atlantic spot rates about to collapse, Sea-Intelligence says
17:30 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-November 2022 fell by 1.6%
17:11 Certified Pick up: update - Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:54 MoD to revive Belfast shipbuilding with contract for three naval vessels - The Guardian
16:32 Aramco and TotalEnergies to build a giant petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
15:41 Dependence of oil and gas industry on imports decreased by 1-2% in 2022 – Ministry of Industry and Trade
15:17 CCO Barbara Muckermann named as Silversea’s next president and CEO
15:00 Investments in new container terminals in Primorye to exceed RUB 170 billion – regional government
14:39 The world’s coal consumption is set to reach a new high in 2022 as the energy crisis shakes markets - IEA
14:28 First Singaporean appointed Vice-Chair of IMO's MEPC
14:15 DNV awards first Blockchain Statement of Fact to Samsung Heavy Industries
14:02 Gazprom and Rosatom to sign updated agreement with RF Government on development of hydrogen energetics — Gazprom
13:41 European Energy takes major step into 3,600 MW Australian Solar Hydrogen Project
13:16 Stolt Tankers’ Maren Schroeder appointed as director at ITOPF
13:09 Snap back arrestor from Timm ropes receives the world's first technology qualification certification from DNV
12:44 Throughput of Neva-Metal terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg dropped by 40% this year
12:23 Euronav reaffirms commitment to combination
12:00 Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD
11:37 Saipem awarded new offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion
11:18 Russia’s LNG exports to grow by 9% this year having reached the capacity limit — expert
10:31 Huisman to deliver 3,000+mt LEC for Havfram's new WTIV
09:52 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 6.9% YoY
09:29 Meyer Werft delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises
09:17 Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded 32 million tonnes

2022 December 15

18:37 Bureau Veritas rewards internal initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions
18:07 Port of Prince Rupert activates shore power to reduce ship emissions
17:45 Nornickel’s container carrier Monchegorsk completed experimental voyage on Shanghai – Murmansk – Saint-Petersburg route
17:34 Kalmar to empower Andersen & Morck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services
17:07 Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation
16:57 Maersk, SunGas announces the development of multiple Green Methanol Facilities
16:20 Container rates from South Korea to the U.S. west coast down for the second straight month - Yonhap
16:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches salvage tug of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
15:56 Korean shipbuilders to finalize KRW6tn deals related to Mozambique project - BusinessKorea
15:24 Port of Rotterdam loses cargo due to sanctions against Russia
14:45 Total global seaborne coal loadings increases by 4.8% to 1098.4 mln t in 11 months of 2022
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2022
14:02 The Port of Helsinki to provide OPS at the city centre harbours of Helsinki to all liner traffic vessels
13:23 ABS approves the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier
13:04 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
12:43 Hoegh LNG signs a binding 10-year time charter contract with the Federal Government of Germany for Hoegh Esperanza
12:29 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion
11:55 MSC launches two new dedicated Intra-Asia services
11:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-November 2022 rose by 6% YoY
11:30 Rates for reefer containers from North Europe to China drop 11% in the first two weeks of December
11:06 Cargo traffic within the NSR waters exceeds the target set for 2022 at 32 million tonnes
10:48 Ikea launches service deliveries by boat in Paris via the river Seine - RTIH
10:27 Port of Los Angeles container volume down 21% to 639,344 TEU in Nov 2022
10:03 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 5.5% YoY
09:55 Port of Long Beach cargo volume down 21% to 588,742 TEU in November 2022
09:36 Throughput of Turkish ports in 11M’22 totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY
09:14 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 11M’2022 fell by 5% YoY
08:42 KSOE wins 670.7 bln-won order for Aegis destroyer - Yonhap

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam