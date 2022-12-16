2022 December 16 17:11

Certified Pick up: update - Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The new transparant customs light will be available during the first quarter of 2023



The terminals on the Antwerp port platform are further preparing themselves to implement Certified Pick up, the container delivery process based on identity rather than PIN codes. In the context of a digitally secure port, the implementation of Certified Pick up is one of Port of Antwerp-Bruges' priorities. Over the past few months, a lot of optimisations have taken place, in order to tailor the process even better to users' needs.



A clear customs light

Certified Pick up brings users more transparency about the delivery process of a container. Customs status is an important factor in this. In recent months, we have been working hard with the port community, customs, NxtPort and Port of Antwerp-Bruges to improve and extend the quality of the customs light of a container (CCRM). We have thoroughly tested the forwarding of the customs light messages and solved technical hick-ups together with customs step by step.



Furthermore, additional reporting and the development of port equalisation provides more transparency and makes the process operationally more efficient. Thus, the customs status of a container can be proactively monitored by multiple parties including shipping companies, forwarders and transport operators.



The new transparant customs light will be available during the first quarter of 2023. After a transition phase, the light will eventually become mandatory to be able to take containers away from the terminal.



Uniform procedures

Different partners in the supply chain handle the import process of a container differently. To achieve an optimal digital process, standardisation is needed. We mapped these different import processes and their settlement and established a uniform way of working. This was necessary to digitise the process and make it more efficient. These processes will soon be available as manuals and best practices.



Who is on board?

Certified Pick up is currently in operation at PSA's terminals (Q 869 and 913). DP World Antwerp Gateway and MPET will follow shortly. In addition, just about all shipping companies are connected and we are taking the final steps to make the release for truck operators go smoothly. We developed extra functionalities in the user interface to adjust larger volumes in one go. In the next phase, we will also implement this for inland shipping and rail.



In total, about 2,000 companies are registered on Certified Pick up today.