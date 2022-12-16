2022 December 16 12:00

Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD

Denis Ilatovsky is Deputy General Director for Logistics at Eurochem

Denis Ilatovsky was elected as Chairman of Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 15, according to ASOP.

The meeting of the Board of Directors addressed the issues of normative legal regulation of seaport operators’ activities including draft federal laws and regulations as well as organizational and financial issues of the Association.

Denis Ilatovsky was born in 1971. In 1994, he graduated from Moscow State Institute of Steel And Alloys; in 2011 – from Executive MBA AMS IBS-Moscow (Belgium). In 2007, Denis Ilatovsky was General Director of Zagorsk varnish and lacquer plant. In 2008-2012 — General Director of Baltic Metallurgic Terminal (Ust-Luga). In 2010-2012 — Logistics Director at United Metallurgical Company. From 2012 – Deputy General Director for Logistics at SUEK OJSC. Current position - Deputy General Director for Logistics at Eurochem.

Association of Commercial Sea Ports numbers 79 organizations and companies of Russia’s transport industry.