2022 December 16 14:15

DNV awards first Blockchain Statement of Fact to Samsung Heavy Industries

Photo credit: SHI



In the first of its kind for a shipyard, DNV has awarded a Statement of Fact (SoF) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for applying blockchain technology to its own SAS (Samsung Autonomous Ship) and SVESSEL® eLogbook data streams on an operating vessel.The project was accomplished by interfacing SHI’s data stream and eLogbook with the VeChainThor blockchain to demonstrate the technology’s potential for secure data stream applications on ships.As the shipping and offshore industry becomes more digitized, yards, shipping companies, manufacturers and class societies worldwide are actively developing and verifying smart and autonomous ships amid rising need to strengthening cybersecurity. This is increasingly important for real-time data transmissions from ship to shore, remote monitoring, and equipment maintenance.The blockchain application for the SHI data stream pertains to Samsung Autonomous Ship’s navigation information, particularly the Collision Risk Index and Distance to the Closest Point of Approach. Also, the SVESSEL eLogbook satisfying IMO MEPC.312(74) were released via blockchain technology.SHI’s Director of Ship and Offshore Research Institute, Vice President Dr. Dong Yeon Lee, said: “The maritime industry is paying attention to cybersecurity as another key to the digital revolution of ships. Blockchain technology is ground-breaking in data security for autonomous ships. We are grateful for DNV’s cooperation and look forward to vitalizing blockchain technology as a new business in the future.”"We are delighted SHI has become the first shipyard certified by DNV in applying blockchain technology for its evolving SAS automatic navigation system and the digital asset management system of our SVESSEL eLogbook. We deeply appreciate DNV for their hard work in this collaborative research,” said Dr. Hyun Joe Kim, Vice President of SHI's Ship and Offshore Performance Research Centre at an award ceremony at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Daejeon R&D Center. "This is only the beginning, but we are eager to demonstrate and verify blockchain technology as it impacts cybersecurity on real ships.”Vidar Dolonen, DNV’s Regional Manager, Korea & Japan, added: “Blockchain technology is an essential requirement for future ships and to respond to upcoming maritime regulations. Vidar Dolonen, DNV's Regional Manager, Korea & Japan, added: "Blockchain technology is an essential requirement for future ships and to respond to upcoming maritime regulations. This collaboration with industry leaders has become a meaningful milestone in the digitization of ships and their safety, and we are proud to be part of it." We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, to address strategic, operational, or regulatory challenges.Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has successfully completed many of the world’s first and largest shipbuilding and offshore EPC projects, with the sole aim of establishing global leadership in each market segment. Since its inception in 1974, SHI secured orders for 1,364 ships and offshore facilities and successfully delivered 1,220 units as of December 2021. Most notably, it has achieved unbeatable leadership in the high-tech shipbuilding sector by maintaining the world’s no.1 share in the drillship, LNG carrier, Shuttle tanker, Arctic vessel and FPSO markets. SHI is trying to create best products and technology services based on excellent human resources and technology. Moreover, with passion and challenges, SHI’s engineers are committed to the development of eco-friendly technologies for green future ships and are continuing their research on the development of Zero Emission and autonomous ships for the next generation vessel. SHI has developed an autonomous navigation system SAS which integrates the current navigation system such as ECDIS, RADAR, autopilot with Track Control Function and BMS with the own developed 3D around-view vision system, SVISION. This system evaluates the collision risk around the vessel for the detected objects by AIS, RADAR and vision system, and controls the heading angle and speed of the vessel to avoid the objects. This system can be installed to the ships easily interfacing with the current navigation systems. It is hoped that SAS can be used as a decision-making-supporting system to increase the safety by reducing human errors.SVESSEL® eLogbook is developed for the higher digitalization level of ship by replacing the conventional paper documents that are periodically created and managed by the hands of crew on-board. The design principles for the electronic logbook platform on-board are proposed as: a) web-based platform b) using ship networks to be able for crews to access the logbook platform in anywhere on-board with any devices such as computers, cell-phones, and tablets; c) using a hierarchy structure (Mapping-Template-Entry) to standardize the data; d) using standard key to automatically input data from various ship data platforms; e) using internal DB for Mobile device crew can input data even on-board where wireless internet is not available. In addition, SVESSEL eLogbook has received LR Software Conformity Certification.