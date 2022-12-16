2022 December 16 09:52

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 6.9% YoY

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 11.5%

In January-November 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 15.18 million TEUs (-6.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 11.86 million TEUs (-11.5%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 3.32 million TEUs (+14.1%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.