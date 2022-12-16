2022 December 16 10:31

Huisman to deliver 3,000+mt LEC for Havfram's new WTIV

The crane will be produced at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China

Photo credit: Huisman



Huisman has announced the award of a contract with Havfram, a subsea and offshore wind contractor, for delivery of a 3,000mt+ Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) to be installed on its first Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. With this contract, Huisman secured its thirteenth LEC order since the start of 2021.The full electric LEC will be outfitted with a unique 155m boom and has a lifting height of approx. 180m above deck. The design has been finetuned according to specific turbine and foundation installation requirements defined by Havfram’s experienced engineering team.The Huisman LEC is lightweight and reliable, has high positioning accuracy and is highly energy efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during the installation of increasingly large offshore wind turbines.The crane features a small tail swing, offering optimal deck space. The theme of reliability and serviceability is continued in the design of the slew bearing. Huisman’s in-house designed construction in multiple segments ensures ease of inspection and maintenance.Design of this crane has recently commenced at Huisman’s location in Schiedam, the Netherlands. The crane will be produced at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, ChinaEven Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind AS: “We are very enthusiastic about the selection of this giant Huisman crane for our vessel. The crane of a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel is one of the most critical elements onboard, and our main evaluation criteria were high performance, future proof solutions and lowest possible risk. Huisman has a proven track record in delivering state-of-the-art technology, robust solutions and high reliability, and should be in the best possible position meet our expectations.”David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman: “We are honoured to have received this order for a Leg Encircling Crane for Havfram's first wind turbine installation vessel. We will bring our broad experience in engineering and building these cranes to this project. The unique design and efficiency in operation of the LEC will contribute to the green technology that Havfram is applying in the development of its new vessel.”Features & benefits of the Huisman Leg Encircling Crane