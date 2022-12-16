2022 December 16 09:29

Meyer Werft delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises

The LNG-powered Arvia has 2,659 cabins for 5,200 passengers



MEYER WERFT yesterday handed over another ship to a customer with the delivery of the Arvia to the British shipping company P&O Cruises. The sister ship of the Iona, built in 2020, also has low-emission LNG propulsion and is thus equipped for the future.



"The current tense global situation, with supply bottlenecks and material shortages, pos-es challenges for the construction of such complex cruise ships. But thanks to the team's performance we were able to overcome these hurdles and today once again hand over a ship that meets the high MEYER-standards. For this I would like to thank all those involved for their great commitment," says Managing Director Jan Meyer.



The Arvia is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) - one of the cleanest fuels currently available for shipping. In addition to reducing CO2-emissions, this means that emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter can be almost completely eliminated, and SOx completely avoided. All cruise ships in MEYER WERFT's current order book feature this low-emission propulsion system.



Around 5,200 passengers can go on a grand voyage with the Arvia. The ship has 2,659 cabins and offers guests an extensive sports and entertainment programme. A crowd puller will be the SkyDome, an entertainment area with a pool whose glass dome can be opened for the planned warmer cruising areas. There are 84 glass panes per ele-ment that can be opened - an architectural highlight.



"The two project teams from the shipyard and the shipping company, the many suppli-ers as well as the classification society have done an excellent job under extremely dif-ficult conditions," says Kim Olin, Project Manager of the Ship.