2022 December 16 09:17

Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded 32 million tonnes

Image source: Strana Rosatom

The target set for 2022 in the passport of the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development” has been achieved ahead of schedule, according to Strana Rosatom, corporate edition of Rosatom.“According to our estimates, the NSR cargo traffic can reach 34 million tonnes this year. We will summarize the final results in January 2023,” said Sergey Zybko, Director General of FSBI GlavSevmorput (part of Rosatom). The target of the federal project is to ensure the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route of 80 million tonnes by 2024 .100 icebreaker assistance operations were conducted in the summer-autumn navigation season between July 1 and November 30, 2022. 30 vessels passed the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker assistance but with information support from GlavSevmorput. The busiest traffic was registered in the Kara Sea (Gulf of Ob, Yenisei Bay).

Crude oil and oil products made the bulk of the cargo traffic - 7.2 million tonnes), LNG and gas condensate - 20.5 million tonnes). Coal transportation totaled 295 thousand tonnes, ore concentrate - 43.5 thousand tonnes, general cargo - 4.2 million tonnes.