2022 December 15 13:23

ABS approves the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier

ABS has reviewed and approved the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier, an industry first for a bulk hydrogen gas carrier, according to the company's release.

The significant project milestone follows extensive ABS Engineering review of Front-End Engineering Design and enables the appointment of a shipyard for final construction design of the 26,000m3 H2Neo carrier and an operational vessel by 2026. The next steps will be prototype testing followed by shipyard selection and detailed designs for construction.