  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 14 17:37

    Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY

    The port’s container throughput declined by 0.6%

    The Port of Singapore throughput in January-November 2022 decreased by 4%, year-on-year, to 528.6 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

    Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 18.1 million tonnes (-14%), oil cargo – 173.6 million tonnes (-2.4%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 0.6% to 34 million TEU.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

    Related link:

    Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam
16:10 Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
15:46 Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
15:24 Alfa Laval enters into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment
15:04 Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
14:46 Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia
13:53 International Group and the Government of Turkey reach agreement for P&I cover issue
13:38 Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports
13:24 Saudi Ports container volumes up 8.3% to 631,165 TEUs in November 2022
12:41 Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe
12:05 Global allowance prices for CO2 emissions increased by over 40% in 2021
11:42 Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels
11:04 AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea
10:35 TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey
10:12 bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway
09:59 Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
09:46 CMB's US$39M share buy takes Euronav stake to 25% and can block standard merger plans for Frontline and Euronav - Riviera Maritime
09:15 Global Ports announces the acquisition of eurobonds

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River
15:22 Russia’s State Duma passes a bill to increase fines to RUB 600 000 for non-compliance in coal handling
14:55 Singapore marine fuel sales hit 22-month high in Nov - Reuters
13:35 Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord
13:17 The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval
12:59 KBB and Eminox put integrated exhaust management solutions under the microscope in new ‘Turbo to Tailpipe’ white paper
11:24 Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service
10:57 PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue
10:41 GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers
10:23 Helsinki Shipyard announces the successful acquisition of the SH Diana by Swan Hellenic
09:56 All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time
09:44 MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
08:34 Two Jan De Nul vessels with ultra-low emissions aid Flanders in minimalising impact on environment

2022 December 12

18:27 Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season
18:10 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y
17:52 Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line
17:46 NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula
17:22 KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap
17:04 Chinese yards win nearly 30% of this year's record orders for 163 new gas carriers - Reuters
16:35 Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS
16:29 NOVATEK confirms resignation of TotalEnergies’ representatives from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
15:48 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Sitronics KT tested system for remote control of ships
15:46 Georgian government to own 51% of Anaklia Port, says Prime Minister - Civil.ge
15:23 Gasunie investigates options for increasing LNG imports in the Netherlands
14:45 IEA report sets out key actions to close potential supply-demand gap if Russian pipeline deliveries fall to zero
14:02 Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
13:56 ArcelorMittal inaugurates Steelanol CCU project in North Sea Port
13:36 AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
13:23 MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels