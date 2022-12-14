2022 December 14 17:37

Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY

The port’s container throughput declined by 0.6%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-November 2022 decreased by 4%, year-on-year, to 528.6 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 18.1 million tonnes (-14%), oil cargo – 173.6 million tonnes (-2.4%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.6% to 34 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

