  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 14 15:46

    Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government

    Today, Royal Caribbean Group announced it has signed a maritime declaration with the Finnish government, represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and Meyer Turku Oy, to chart the way forward for innovative and sustainable shipbuilding in Finland. The commitment is set to advance innovation, strengthen competitiveness and bolster the maritime industry's ecosystem.

    The declaration announces the following actions:
     Preparing a roadmap for the production of climate-neutral ships in Finland. The roadmap is part of the maritime industry's green transition.
     Strengthening the innovation of Meyer Turku, Royal Caribbean Group and the maritime industry.
     Supporting networking to curb economic challenges, develop new solutions and secure the long-term viability of the maritime industry.
     Assembling a digital demonstration of a climate-neutral ship as part of the sustainable maritime industry development program of the Ministry of Labor and Economy.
     Strengthening the innovation of Meyer Turku, Royal Caribbean Group and the maritime industry.
     Piloting and testing new innovations and technologies on Royal Caribbean Group ships.

    This partnership also advances Royal Caribbean Group’s Destination Net Zero strategy to decarbonize its operations by 2050 and its near- and medium-term targets, including reducing carbon intensity by double digits by 2025 compared to 2019 and the introduction of a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

    The declaration comes on the heels of another major milestone for Royal Caribbean. On Friday, Dec. 9, the revolutionary, new vacation, Icon of the Seas, reached its next phase of construction ahead of its iconic January 2024 debut. The new ship floated on water for the first time since the assembly began nine months ago at Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. Icon will join the company’s Royal Caribbean International cruise line and its lineup of industry-leading ships, becoming the brand’s most sustainable ship to date and the crown jewel of shipbuilding in the Finnish maritime industry.

    The company also has agreements with the shipyard to build the unnamed second and third ships in the Icon Class for its Royal Caribbean International brand, and Mein Schiff 7, which is currently under construction for the company’s TUI Cruises brand.

    Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2022.

    The Meyer Turku Oy shipyard is specialized in the construction of very demanding, innovative, and environmentally efficient cruise ships, car ferries, and special vessels.

    Meyer Turku employs 2.000 top professionals and operates the Turku shipyard where vessels are built since 1373. Meyer Turku’s subsidiaries are Piikkiö Works Oy, a cabin factory located in Piikkiö, Shipbuilding Completion Oy, which offers complete deliveries to public spaces, and ENG’nD Oy, a shipbuilding and offshore design company based in Rauma.​

    Together with the German shipyards, Meyer Werft in Papenburg, and Neptun Werft in Rostock, Meyer Turku forms the Meyer Group, one of world’s leading cruise ship builders.

Другие новости по темам: Royal Caribbean, shipbuilding, Meyer Werft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam
16:10 Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
15:46 Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
15:24 Alfa Laval enters into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment
15:04 Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
14:46 Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia
13:53 International Group and the Government of Turkey reach agreement for P&I cover issue
13:38 Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports
13:24 Saudi Ports container volumes up 8.3% to 631,165 TEUs in November 2022
12:41 Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe
12:05 Global allowance prices for CO2 emissions increased by over 40% in 2021
11:42 Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels
11:04 AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea
10:35 TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey
10:12 bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway
09:59 Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
09:46 CMB's US$39M share buy takes Euronav stake to 25% and can block standard merger plans for Frontline and Euronav - Riviera Maritime
09:15 Global Ports announces the acquisition of eurobonds

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River
15:22 Russia’s State Duma passes a bill to increase fines to RUB 600 000 for non-compliance in coal handling
14:55 Singapore marine fuel sales hit 22-month high in Nov - Reuters
13:35 Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord
13:17 The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval
12:59 KBB and Eminox put integrated exhaust management solutions under the microscope in new ‘Turbo to Tailpipe’ white paper
11:24 Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service
10:57 PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue
10:41 GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers
10:23 Helsinki Shipyard announces the successful acquisition of the SH Diana by Swan Hellenic
09:56 All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time
09:44 MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
08:34 Two Jan De Nul vessels with ultra-low emissions aid Flanders in minimalising impact on environment

2022 December 12

18:27 Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season
18:10 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y
17:52 Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line
17:46 NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula
17:22 KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap
17:04 Chinese yards win nearly 30% of this year's record orders for 163 new gas carriers - Reuters
16:35 Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS
16:29 NOVATEK confirms resignation of TotalEnergies’ representatives from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
15:48 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Sitronics KT tested system for remote control of ships
15:46 Georgian government to own 51% of Anaklia Port, says Prime Minister - Civil.ge
15:23 Gasunie investigates options for increasing LNG imports in the Netherlands
14:45 IEA report sets out key actions to close potential supply-demand gap if Russian pipeline deliveries fall to zero
14:02 Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
13:56 ArcelorMittal inaugurates Steelanol CCU project in North Sea Port
13:36 AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
13:23 MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels