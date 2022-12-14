  • Home
  • 2022 December 14 15:24

    Alfa Laval enters into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment

    Alfa Laval has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc., a U.S.-based renewable fuels and petroleum refining company, to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment, part of a strategic investment in the refinery supporting CVR’s expansion into renewable biofuel production, according to the company's release.

    Alfa Laval will supply pre-treatment systems, consisting of various equipment such as separators, heat exchangers, pumps and agitators intended to reduce contaminants in the feedstocks before conversion into biofuel. The systems are intended to support a more cost-effective supply of sustainable feedstocks.

    As part of the ongoing energy transition, many refineries in the U.S. and Europe are being converted into biofuels plants. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), replacing fossil fuels with biofuels is one of the primary ways to decarbonize the transport sector. And in the “Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario,” biofuels are expected to make up 64 percent of the sector’s renewable energy consumption in 2030.

    The annual global demand for biofuels is estimated to grow by 28 percent by 2026, reaching 186 billion litres, according to IEA.

    Alfa Laval is one of the world leaders in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

    Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

    Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam
16:10 Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
15:46 Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
15:04 Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
14:46 Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia
13:53 International Group and the Government of Turkey reach agreement for P&I cover issue
13:38 Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports
13:24 Saudi Ports container volumes up 8.3% to 631,165 TEUs in November 2022
12:41 Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe
12:05 Global allowance prices for CO2 emissions increased by over 40% in 2021
11:42 Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels
11:04 AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea
10:35 TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey
10:12 bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway
09:59 Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
09:46 CMB's US$39M share buy takes Euronav stake to 25% and can block standard merger plans for Frontline and Euronav - Riviera Maritime
09:15 Global Ports announces the acquisition of eurobonds

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River
15:22 Russia’s State Duma passes a bill to increase fines to RUB 600 000 for non-compliance in coal handling
14:55 Singapore marine fuel sales hit 22-month high in Nov - Reuters
13:35 Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord
13:17 The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval
12:59 KBB and Eminox put integrated exhaust management solutions under the microscope in new ‘Turbo to Tailpipe’ white paper
11:24 Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service
10:57 PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue
10:41 GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers
10:23 Helsinki Shipyard announces the successful acquisition of the SH Diana by Swan Hellenic
09:56 All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time
09:44 MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
08:34 Two Jan De Nul vessels with ultra-low emissions aid Flanders in minimalising impact on environment

2022 December 12

18:27 Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season
18:10 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y
17:52 Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line
17:46 NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula
17:22 KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap
17:04 Chinese yards win nearly 30% of this year's record orders for 163 new gas carriers - Reuters
16:35 Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS
16:29 NOVATEK confirms resignation of TotalEnergies’ representatives from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
15:48 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Sitronics KT tested system for remote control of ships
15:46 Georgian government to own 51% of Anaklia Port, says Prime Minister - Civil.ge
15:23 Gasunie investigates options for increasing LNG imports in the Netherlands
14:45 IEA report sets out key actions to close potential supply-demand gap if Russian pipeline deliveries fall to zero
14:02 Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
13:56 ArcelorMittal inaugurates Steelanol CCU project in North Sea Port
13:36 AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
13:23 MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels