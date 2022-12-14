  • Home
  • News
  • Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 14 15:04

    Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA

    World oil demand is set to contract by 110 kb/d y-o-y in 4Q22, reaching 100.8 mb/d, up by 130 kb/d compared with last month, according to The IEA Oil Market Report.

    Strong gasoil use in key consuming countries outweighs weak European and Asian petrochemical deliveries. Oil demand growth has been increased to 2.3 mb/d (+140 kb/d) for 2022 as a whole and to 1.7 mb/d next year (+100 kb/d), when it will reach 101.6 mb/d.

    World oil supply fell 190 kb/d in November to 101.7 mb/d, breaking a five-month uptrend, after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries curbed supply in line with lower OPEC+ output targets. A steeper drop is expected next month as the EU ban on Russian crude imports and the G7 price cap take effect. Following annual gains this year of 4.7 mb/d, growth of 770 kb/d in 2023 will raise supply to 100.8 mb/d.

    Global refinery throughputs surged 2.2 mb/d in November to the highest since January 2020, resulting in sharply lower diesel and gasoline cracks and refinery margins. After ten consecutive quarters of estimated stock draws, refined product balances are expected to be back in positive territory in the first half of 2023.

    Russian oil exports increased by 270 kb/d to 8.1 mb/d, the highest since April as diesel exports rose by 300 kb/d to 1.1 mb/d. Crude oil loadings were largely unchanged m-o-m, even as shipments to the EU fell by 430 kb/d to 1.1 mb/d. Loadings to India reached a new high of 1.3 mb/d. Export revenues, however, dropped $0.7 bn to $15.8 bn on lower prices and wider discounts for Russian-origin products.

    Global observed inventories fell by 23.2 mb in October as product stocks fell for the first time since March and crude oil saw a smaller build. OECD industry stocks increased by 17.3 mb, to 2 765 mb, narrowing the deficit versus the five-year average to 150.2 mb, but OECD government stocks fell by 19.9 mb. Preliminary data for the US, Europe and Japan show industry stocks increased by 3.1 mb in November.

    Benchmark crude oil futures plunged by around $8-9/bbl over the course of November and a further $5/bbl in early December, as macro-economic headwinds took centre-stage and apprehension about OPEC+ cuts and EU embargoes faded. Nearby time spreads slumped amid growing evidence of a comfortably supplied Atlantic Basin, sending the front-end of the Brent and WTI curves into contango for the first time this year. At the time of writing, ICE Brent traded at $80/bbl and Nymex WTI at $75/bbl.

    A weak macroeconomic environment and ample supply have knocked around $15/bbl off benchmark crude prices over the past month. The sell-off comes despite lower OPEC+ production, an EU embargo on Russian crude oil coming into full force and a relaxation of China’s Covid restrictions that could pave the way for a quicker demand recovery in the world’s second largest oil consumer. At the time of writing, ICE Brent futures were around $80/bbl while NYMEX WTI had slumped to $75/bbl.

    Russian prices saw steeper declines. Urals in Northwest Europe fell nearly $30/bbl to $43/bbl by early December, well below the $60/bbl price cap finally agreed by G7, Australia and the EU. The price cap aims to facilitate trade with Moscow by allowing third-party buyers to use EU maritime services as long as they conclude purchases below that limit. But Russia maintains it would rather cut output than to sell oil to countries that impose the cap.

    For now, Russian oil continues to flow. In November, total oil exports increased by 270 kb/d to 8.1 mb/d, the highest since April.

    Crude oil loadings were unchanged on the month at just over 5 mb/d, despite a 430 kb/d drop in shipments to Europe. By contrast, product flows (in particular of diesel) surged, including to Europe. Russian oil production rose 90 kb/d to 11.2 mb/d.

    Along with a recovery in Kazakh and Nigerian production after months of operational challenges, that increase went some way to offset lower supply from other OPEC+ producers. The bloc cut its collective output ceiling by 2 mb/d from November, but actual crude production fell by only a quarter of that as most of the members were already producing well below their targets. As for non-OPEC+ countries, output rose for a third consecutive month and was up by an impressive 3.1 mb/d since the start of the year, largely due to strong performances in the US, Brazil and the North Sea.

    Preliminary data show OECD crude oil stocks drew in November, reflecting a sharp rise in refinery demand. Global refinery runs surged by an estimated 2.2 mb/d last month, to 82.3 mb/d, the highest since January 2020. Increased supply of diesel and gasoline coincided with a seasonal lull in transport fuel demand, boosting product stocks which pulled refinery margins lower. In the US and Europe, diesel cracks made record monthly falls from October’s historical peaks, but remain high.

    Despite the seasonal slowdown in world oil demand and continued macro-economic headwinds, recent oil consumption data have surprised to the upside. This was especially apparent in non-OECD regions, including China, India and the Middle East. By contrast, OECD oil demand remained depressed as weak European and Asian petrochemical activity outweighed ongoing gas-to-oil switching in manufacturing processes. Oil demand is now forecast to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d next year, up around 140 kb/d compared with last month’s Report.

    The IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) is one of the world's most authoritative and timely sources of data, forecasts and analysis on the global oil market – including detailed statistics and commentary on oil supply, demand, inventories, prices and refining activity, as well as oil trade for IEA and selected non-IEA countries.

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam
16:10 Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
15:46 Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
15:24 Alfa Laval enters into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment
15:04 Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
14:46 Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia
13:53 International Group and the Government of Turkey reach agreement for P&I cover issue
13:38 Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports
13:24 Saudi Ports container volumes up 8.3% to 631,165 TEUs in November 2022
12:41 Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe
12:05 Global allowance prices for CO2 emissions increased by over 40% in 2021
11:42 Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels
11:04 AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea
10:35 TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey
10:12 bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway
09:59 Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
09:46 CMB's US$39M share buy takes Euronav stake to 25% and can block standard merger plans for Frontline and Euronav - Riviera Maritime
09:15 Global Ports announces the acquisition of eurobonds

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River
15:22 Russia’s State Duma passes a bill to increase fines to RUB 600 000 for non-compliance in coal handling
14:55 Singapore marine fuel sales hit 22-month high in Nov - Reuters
13:35 Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord
13:17 The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval
12:59 KBB and Eminox put integrated exhaust management solutions under the microscope in new ‘Turbo to Tailpipe’ white paper
11:24 Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service
10:57 PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue
10:41 GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers
10:23 Helsinki Shipyard announces the successful acquisition of the SH Diana by Swan Hellenic
09:56 All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time
09:44 MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
08:34 Two Jan De Nul vessels with ultra-low emissions aid Flanders in minimalising impact on environment

2022 December 12

18:27 Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season
18:10 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y
17:52 Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line
17:46 NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula
17:22 KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap
17:04 Chinese yards win nearly 30% of this year's record orders for 163 new gas carriers - Reuters
16:35 Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS
16:29 NOVATEK confirms resignation of TotalEnergies’ representatives from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
15:48 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Sitronics KT tested system for remote control of ships
15:46 Georgian government to own 51% of Anaklia Port, says Prime Minister - Civil.ge
15:23 Gasunie investigates options for increasing LNG imports in the Netherlands
14:45 IEA report sets out key actions to close potential supply-demand gap if Russian pipeline deliveries fall to zero
14:02 Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
13:56 ArcelorMittal inaugurates Steelanol CCU project in North Sea Port
13:36 AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
13:23 MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels