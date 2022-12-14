2022 December 14 13:38

Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports

The focus will be on the development of the Transcaspian international transport route

In pursuance of the instructions to diversify export directions, a draft roadmap has been developed for the development of alternative oil export routes

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov said at the Government meeting, according to Kazakhstan today.

“The focus will be on the development of the Transcaspian international transport route in the direction of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey ports as well as on export directions to China and Iran,” said the Minister.

He also said the Ministry is set to complete the project on expansion of the Shymkent refinery by to 9 million tonnes by 2029. That will let build up refining to 21 million tonnes per year.

Besides, two plants are to be built for processing of associated gas at Kashagan, 1.1 billion cbm and 2 billion cbm in capacity. A decision on processing of Karachaganak gas at Zhaikmunai refinery will be made in 2023 – it will let increase gas processing by 4 billion cbm.

After an incident at CPC Marine Terminal in March 2022, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced the search of alternative routes for oil exports. Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline accounts for over two thirds of all Kazakhstan’s export oil.