2022 December 14 12:41

Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe

Ascenz, a GTT Digital company, has been selected by a major European ferry owner to equip two vessels with its Smart Bunkering solution. This tool allows a precise monitoring of the bunkering process in order to avoid any error or malpractice likely to affect the quantity of fuel bunkered, according to the company's release.

Thanks to an advanced algorithm which benefits from Ascenz’s 15 years of experience in this field, the “Smart Bunkering” functionality combines state-of-the-art digital technologies (mass flow meters, on-board software, communication devices and cloud computing) in one single solution allowing the charterer and the crew to monitor the smooth running of the bunkering process.

The financial impact of an error in the bunkering process can be significant. For instance, for a ferry consuming on average 4MT/h of MGO at 800 US dollars/MT, sailing 12 hours a day and 300 days a year, an error of 1% can lead to in a loss of up to 115,000 US dollars per year.

This “Smart Bunkering” solution provides an unparalleled transparency in the bunkering process and enables greater trust between the parties. When the system detects an error or an abnormal behaviour, it automatically alerts the crew on board with a warning light and a buzzer. The onshore crew has access to detailed online analysis and can receive email alerts.



