2022 December 14 11:42

Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels

Huisman has announced another contract award from COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. for the design and construction of a 3,000+mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC), according to the company's release. This crane will be installed on the second new build F-class jack-up vessel of Cadeler A/S, a key supplier within the offshore wind industry for installation services, operations and maintenance works.



The contract award follows this year’s order of a similar crane for Cadeler’s first F-class vessel. The F-class vessels feature a unique hybrid design, allowing them to convert from a foundation installation unit to a wind turbine generator installation vessel within a short period of time.



In 2021, Huisman received an order for two similar 2,600mt LECs for Cadeler’s X-class vessels, which are currently under construction at Huisman China. The X-class as well as the F-class vessels have a fully electric 40mt Huisman Pedestal Mounted Crane on board that functions as auxiliary crane.



With the LECs, Cadeler will be capable of installing foundations and wind turbines for next generation offshore wind projects worldwide.



Huisman has designed its LECs to meet the requirements of the continually developing offshore renewables sector. The cranes are lightweight yet robust, have high positioning accuracy and are highly energy efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during the installation of increasingly large turbines.



The crane will be built at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China and is scheduled to be delivered end of 2025. The crane will be commissioned in 2026 at COSCO’s shipyard in Qidong, China, where both F-class vessels will be built.





