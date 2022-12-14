2022 December 14 11:04

AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea

Incat Crowther announced the handover of a new purpose-built catamaran CTV to Goldsea Marine & Offshore Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd (Goldsea). The Incat Crowther 32, built by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, represents a step change for the Chinese offshore wind industry, offering enhanced capabilities including a large cargo zone and a maximum speed of up to 25 knots, according to the company's release.

The handover of the CTV follows recent sea trials that confirmed the vessel’s high performance, with Incat Crowther meeting all contractual requirements. The state-of-the-art catamaran will now be put into service transporting up to 12 technicians and six crew to and from Goldsea’s offshore wind assets.

Designed specifically for offshore conditions in China, the vessel offers stability, performance and functionality unmatched by other similar vessels in the region. The main deck features four crew cabins, two bathrooms and a large technician seating area with refreshment space. Internal storage for equipment is provided, as well as a large foredeck cargo zone.

The upper deck has two cabins, a bathroom, a large crew mess, pantry and an elevated wheelhouse that provides excellent visibility in almost any offshore conditions. Safety has also been prioritised with Incat Crowther’s Resilient Bow Technology ensuring safe landings and transfers during wave height conditions in excess of two metres. Below deck is a workshop, a utility room, additional storage and laundry facilities while the vessel is also prepared for a deck crane capable of lifting two tonnes at a reach of 10 metres.

The vessel is designed to work and stay offshore for extended periods and has a large deadweight capacity to allow this functionality.





