2022 December 14 10:12

bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway

bp, Mainstream Renewable Power (“Mainstream”), an Aker Horizons company, and Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Windport in Mandal, Norway, to position the port at the forefront of offshore wind development. BP, Mainstream and Statkraft are partnering to pursue a bid to develop fixed-bottom offshore wind power at the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) ‎license area, according to the SN2's release.

Besides the commitment from the consortium to explore the use of Windport to develop and operate offshore wind at SN2, the MoU incorporates a Collaboration Charter, which is unique in its inclusion of capacity-building of the port’s subcontractors, many of which are Norwegian, and the strengthening of the port’s competitive edge. The approach laid out in the Collaboration Charter will help drive the port’s cost optimization and innovative development, whilst boosting the port’s ability to service the global offshore wind industry.

Windport, a subsidiary of Global Ocean Technology, is building a port ideally located to serve the SN2 site offshore Norway. The port is expected to be a “one-stop-shop” for offshore wind port services, serving the SN2 area and the wider North Sea and global regions.

The Collaborative Charter will see bp, Mainstream and Statkraft adding a new dimension and level of support to accelerate the port’s start-up and efficiency. bp, through its global innovative digital and technology teams and offerings, along with Mainstream and Statkraft, will work closely to support Windport and help strengthen the development of its associated local and Norwegian subcontractors.



The SN2 consortium brings together the individual companies’ strong technical skills and deep ‎experience in offshore energy projects, covering the full value chain from innovative development to ‎the delivery of offshore renewable energy to market.‎ The SN2 licence area is located in the Norwegian North Sea about 140 kilometres off the coast of Norway. The partnership will work with local suppliers, building ‎industrial competencies for Norway’s offshore wind market, and contribute toward Norway’s Net Zero ambitions.



bp has interests in the offshore wind sector in both the US and UK and a longstanding ‎onshore wind business in the US. It brings strong North Sea development and operating ‎experience, international energy trading capabilities and a disciplined financial framework to ‎the partnership.‎

As Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft’s expertise in energy ‎management and its experience and competence in wind farm development and ‎operations provide a foundation for success in developing SN2.‎ Mainstream Renewable Power, an Aker Horizons company which recently combined with Aker Offshore Wind, brings to the project its learnings and know-how from five decades of designing and ‎executing offshore projects in the North Sea as a supplier, developer and operator. Aker ‎Horizons will work closely with the consortium on topics including strategy and financing, ‎and the partnership will also benefit from the broad capabilities of other Aker companies.