Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput

The state contract foresees the construction of eight survey ships by 2023

An acceptance/delivery certificate for survey ship Relyef of Project RDB 66.62 was signed on 13 December 2022 at Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC, according to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). It is the fourth ship in a series of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 being built for FSI Rechvodput under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

RDB 66.62 design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”.

Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – RUB 1.23billion. The series is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The ships were ordered by FSI Rechvodput.

The ships are intended for hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports.

Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; main engine capacity – 295 kW; speed -18 km/h; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0 (ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

