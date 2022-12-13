2022 December 13 18:27

Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev

Expert appraisal of design package for hydraulic engineering structures in the port will begin without confirmation of funding





Photo credit: Rosmorport



The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation will allocate an additional RUB 1 billion for the modernization of the Port of Korsakov, the office of the Russian President envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District reported. This follows the meeting of the President Envoy Yuri Trutnev on the issue of transport accessibility of the Sakhalin Region.



In addition, the meeting discussed the construction and delivery of vessels for the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service, for example two Ro-Pax ferries which are currently under construction. Mr. Trutnev instructed the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East, in conjunction with the regional government, to submit proposals for subsidizing the costs associated with the operation of ferries.



The Sakhalin authorities intend to complete the reconstruction and expansion of the Port of Korsakov by 2026.



The authorities of the Sakhalin Region requested for federal funding from the for the modernization of the seaport of Korsakov in the amount of up to RUB 3 billion at the end of 2022-2023



The sea port of Korsakov is located on the southern coast of Sakhalin Island in Aniva Bay and is one of the key ports of the Far East basin. The port is connected by regular services with the ports of Primorsky Krai, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Kuril Islands. The port also handles cruise ships. The port basin reaches 113.26 sq.km. The port has 30 berths with the waterfront length 3,406.66 linear metres. The port cargo terminals’ annual throughput capacity exceeds 4 million tonnes and of passenger terminals - 31,500 passengers.