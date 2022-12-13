  • Home
  • News
  • Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 13 18:07

    Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters

    Workers at Britain's busiest container port Felixstowe have voted to accept a pay offer for 2023, operator Hutchison Ports said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The workers at the port in eastern England, who have held several days of strikes in a dispute over pay, have voted to accept a pay deal of 8.5% plus 1,000 pounds from Jan. 1 next year, the company said. 

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River
15:22 Russia’s State Duma passes a bill to increase fines to RUB 600 000 for non-compliance in coal handling
14:55 Singapore marine fuel sales hit 22-month high in Nov - Reuters
13:35 Keppel O&M delivers second of three dual-fuel dredgers to Van Oord
13:17 The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval
12:59 KBB and Eminox put integrated exhaust management solutions under the microscope in new ‘Turbo to Tailpipe’ white paper
11:24 Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service
10:57 PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue
10:41 GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers
10:23 Helsinki Shipyard announces the successful acquisition of the SH Diana by Swan Hellenic
09:56 All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time
09:44 MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
08:34 Two Jan De Nul vessels with ultra-low emissions aid Flanders in minimalising impact on environment

2022 December 12

18:27 Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season
18:10 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y
17:52 Meyer Werft delays delivery of Carnival Jubilee to Carnival Cruise Line
17:46 NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula
17:22 KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap
17:04 Chinese yards win nearly 30% of this year's record orders for 163 new gas carriers - Reuters
16:35 Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS
16:29 NOVATEK confirms resignation of TotalEnergies’ representatives from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
15:48 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Sitronics KT tested system for remote control of ships
15:46 Georgian government to own 51% of Anaklia Port, says Prime Minister - Civil.ge
15:23 Gasunie investigates options for increasing LNG imports in the Netherlands
14:45 IEA report sets out key actions to close potential supply-demand gap if Russian pipeline deliveries fall to zero
14:02 Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
13:56 ArcelorMittal inaugurates Steelanol CCU project in North Sea Port
13:36 AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
13:23 MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels
12:53 Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium and Port of Antwerp-Bruges awarded EU funding for building the Antwerpen CO2 export hub
12:17 Specialists of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg and SMM Group loaded components of portal crane Ibis onto ship bound for India
11:54 Mawani adds new shipping service to connect King Abdulaziz Port with 3 global ports
11:12 DEME Offshore to install the foundations for another offshore wind farm in Scotland
10:49 New multipurpose ship joins Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
10:40 A. P. Moller - Mærsk A/S announces planned CEO transition
10:15 GoodFuels successfully delivers 100% biofuel to AIDAprima
09:58 SolarDuck to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator in Tokyo Bay 
09:26 Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed implementation of grain deal

2022 December 11

14:37 Economic value of shipping in Cleveland tops $4.7 billion, up $1 billion from 2015
13:02 Port Canaveral welcomes home Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas
12:07 Russian oligarch’s yacht seized in Sardinia has disappeared from port - The Guardian
10:23 Development of a multipurpose luxury tourist and research submarine - Brodosplit

2022 December 10

14:19 Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Nagoya strengthen relationship via cooperation agreement
13:09 Performance Shipping Inc. announces new loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. to partially finance the acquisition of M/T P. Long Beach
11:33 ABS explores future of cutting-edge maritime tech in broad-reaching report
09:52 State says ‘yes’ to $175 million to upgrade Oakland Seaport gateway

2022 December 9

18:21 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Temasek's PSA considers multi-billion dollar exit from Hutchison - Reuters
17:44 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2022 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 768.2 million tonnes
17:26 Port of Vancouver tests biofuel bunkers - Ship & Bunker
17:06 DSME unionists vote for wage and collective bargaining agreement - BusinessKorea
16:48 Onezhsky Shipyard launches crab catching ship Kapitan Yegorov