2022 December 13 18:07

Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters

Workers at Britain's busiest container port Felixstowe have voted to accept a pay offer for 2023, operator Hutchison Ports said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The workers at the port in eastern England, who have held several days of strikes in a dispute over pay, have voted to accept a pay deal of 8.5% plus 1,000 pounds from Jan. 1 next year, the company said.