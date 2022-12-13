2022 December 13 17:02

Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25

Investment fee is charged in 13 seaports



A draft order of the Ministry of Transport of Russia was published on the federal portal for posting draft regulatory legal acts on the required amount of the investment fee in Russian seaports for the 2023-2025 period. In accordance with the draft document, the investment fee for 2023 should reach 6 billion 864.76 million rubles, for 2024 - 7 billion 349.12 million rubles, and for 2025 - ‎6 billion 390.57 million rubles.



The investment fee is collected in 13 seaports of Russia, the financing through the investment fee in 2021 reached RUB4 billion, the funds are directed to the implementation of projects in the ports of Ust-Luga, Vladivostok, Vanino and Pevek.